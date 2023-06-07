Phillip Schofield – latest: David Baddiel tears apart Holly Willoughby’s This Morning statement
ITV presenter’s statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host was ridiculed by some viewers for being ‘dramatic’
Comedian David Baddiel has mocked Holly Willoughby’s statement about the Phillip Schofield saga on Twitter.
MP John Nicholson also mocked Willoughby’s opening statement from Monday’s episode of This Morning during a Culture, Media and Sport Committee taking place in Parliament today (6 June).
The latest episode of the ITV daytime show opened with no mention of Schofield, in stark contrast to yesterday’s broadcast, which saw Willoughby give an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.
Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a much younger This Morning employee while he was still married.
Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.
However, TV personality and model Jodie Marsh has claimed she will “never forgive” Willoughby and Schofield after her 2016 interview on This Morning.
Marsh appeared on the show to discuss freezing her eggs. However, she claims that Schofield was more interested in other topics, such as her sex life.
On Monday (5 June), Willoughby addressed the scandal by giving a short speech, asking viewers: “Firstly, are you okay? I hope so.”
Soon after the episode aired, Baddiel took to Twitter, writing: “When Holly Willoughby said ‘Firstly, are you OK?’ I genuinely thought she was talking to someone behind camera, before realising that of course she was talking to us, the great British deeply-traumatised by everything’s that happened on an ITV morning show public.”
On the next day, the comedian continued joking about Willoughby’s statement, tweeting: “Going to start every day with [Firstly, are you ok?] from now on.”
He added: “The good thing about this is that all your replies about your lives are very nice and interesting. Maybe Holly was on to something.
“Sorry, that was an idiotic thing to say. I meant - deep breath - are *you* ok?”
Vanessa Feltz has accused former This Morning stars of having a grudge against the show while staunchly defending broadcaster ITV.
On Tuesday (6 June), Feltz addressed the response, telling her TalkTV viewers: “It has been suggested that quite a lot of the people who are very vocally critical of This Morning and, actually, it’s a handful of people – there are some celebrities, a couple of journalists – and what’s been suggested is quite a lot of them were once on the programme and aren’t on it anymore.”
She added: “And that is the reason for this aggrieved, kind of grudging malice that is coming out. And if you ask people who are still on the programme and who are on it regularly – who enjoy being on it – they won’t know what they’re talking about.”
Caroline Flack’s mother Christine issues strong advice to Phillip Schofield
The mother of the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life three years ago, has issued a heartfelt plea to Phillip Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”
Voices: My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt – I bet Schofield and Clarkson never had to deal with that
Don’t dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a ‘workplace affair’. It’s more than that, especially when you’re in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman.
This Morning editor’s aubergine rant was ‘extremely ill-judged’, ITV boss says
An ITV boss has said that comments by Martin Frizell were “extremely ill-judged”, after the This Morning editor referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a “toxic” work environment on the programme.
Jodie Marsh says she’ll ‘never forgive’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Jodie Marsh has claimed she will “never forgive” former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after her 2016 interview on This Morning.
March appeared on the show in 2016 to discuss freezing her eggs. However, she claims she claims that Schofield was more interested in other topics, such as her sex life.
The former model branded Schofield’s line of questioning as “vile” as she also accused Willoughby of “breaking the girl code” and not telling her about the lipstick on her teeth during the segment.
In an interview with The Sun, Marsh said: “Everyone thinks I was pissed off about the lipstick thing.
“Yes, it p***ed me off that neither of them told me I had lipstick on my teeth, but it wasn’t actually even that that annoyed me the most.
“What annoyed me the most was I was there to talk about freezing my eggs and having a child on my own, which is a really raw emotional subject, and Phillip turned the interview to sex and my exes.
“He just wanted to be crude and gross and basically just wanted to talk about my exes and my love of sex, and how I’ve admitted in the past I’m addicted to sex.”
