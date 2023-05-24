Phillip Schofield – latest: Piers Morgan responds to This Morning host’s exit in scathing column
Holly Willoughby is taking a break after former co-star Phillip Schofield quit ITV show with ‘immediate effect’
Piers Morgan has become the latest public figure to hit out at Phillip Schofield, after the former This Morning co-host stepped down from his role on the ITV show.
In an op-ed for The Sun, the English broadcaster admitted he found the aftermath of Schofield’s exit “brutal to watch” and yet “entirely unsurprising”.
The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
On Monday (22 May), Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary delivered a bizarre and somewhat muted tribute to Schofield as they stepped in as temporary replacements on the ITV show.
Willoughby will remain on the programme and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said in a statement. However, the broadcaster confirmed that she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.
Piers Morgan decries daytime TV ‘weasels’ and ‘two-faced wastrels’ for Phillip Schofield exit
Days after Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning, Piers Morgan reacted to Schofield’s “brutal” dethroning in a scathing column for The Sun.
Piers Morgan decries daytime TV ‘weasels’ over Phillip Schofield exit
Morgan expressed empathy for former This Morning presenter in scathing column
How did Phillip Schofield announce his departure?
In a statement, Phillip Schofield announced his exit from This Morning.
“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future,” he said.
Phillip Schofield’s family remain silent after shock ITV departure
Phillip Schofield’s family has so far remained silent after his sudden departure from This Morning.
The presenter’s two daughters Molly and Ruby Schofield, and his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe have not yet publically addressed the 61-year-old’s shock departure from the show.
Schofield announced he was leaving the ITV talk show on Saturday ‘with immediate effect’
Rochelle Humes pays tribute to Phillip Schofield after his ‘This Morning' exit
Rochelle Humes has paid tribute to Phillip Schofield following his departure from ITV’s This Morning.
“I’ve proudly been a part of the This Morning family for almost 10 years and over the last few, it has been an absolutely pleasure learning so much from you,” Humes wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (22 May).
“Thanks for all the lessons – you’re a fountain of love knowledge and laughter,” she added.
How much was Phillip Schofield paid for This Morning?
With Phillip Schofield’s recent exit from This Morning, many might wonder how this will impact him financially.
Jacob Stolworthy has uncovered the rather large deficit his bank account will now see.
How much the pair reportedly got paid
Eamonn Holmes issues brutal criticism of Holly Willoughby
After previously criticising Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes has now taken aim at This Morning’s remaining host Holly Willoughby.
Holmes criticised Willoughby over her claim she was “sad” Schofield was departing the show, saying: “Well, she wanted him not there, so what is she moaning about? Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.”
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Eamonn Holmes on Holly Willoughby
ITV denies Eamonn Holmes’ claim about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit
While speaking on GB News, former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. [Schofield] was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”
However, in a statement to The Independent, an ITV spokesperson said: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”
Channel reiterated Schofield’s earlier statement following startling allegation
Dermot O’Leary will skip Wednesday’s show
Dermot O’Leary, who’s been temporarily filling in with Alison Hammond to co-host This Morning, will be absent on Wednesday (24 May) to celebrate his 50th birthday.
As such, Craig Doyle will stand in for O’Leary that day, according to The Daily Mail.
