Phillip Schofield – latest: Celebrities from Jeremy Clarkson to Rupert Everett defend ex-This Morning host
Former ITV presenter has opened up about struggling with mental health in weeks since admitting to affair with younger colleague
Phillip Schofield has received words of support from numerous celebrities after suggesting he had experienced suicidal thoughts amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with the colleague on the ITV show.
“This is how Caroline Flack felt,” he said, referring to the former Love Island host who took her own life in 2020.
Flack’s mother Chrisine told Schofield: “Don’t do anything stupid.” She also condemned ITV for treating its presenters like “commodities”.
Stars such as Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield.
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that any sexual encounters took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond broke down during the latest episode of the daytime show, as she discussed Schofield’s interview with her colleague Dermot O’Leary.
New reactions are in from Jeremy Clarkson and Dan Walker
Several stars have jumped to Schofield’s defence, arguing that there is an element of homophobia to the backlash against the former This Morning host.
Schofield denied grooming colleague
He said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” over having the affair with the younger male colleague, but denied grooming the man.
Holly Willoughby will be back on Monday
The presenter will be back on This Morning after her extended halfterm break. Find out who’s joining her on the sofa below...
Caroline Flack’s mother Christine issues strong advice
The mother of the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life three years ago, has issued a heartfelt plea to Phillip Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”
The British Soap Awards will take place tonight
Schofield was meant to be hosting the ceremony, but after the presenter admitted to his affair, ITV was forced to find a last-minute stand-in, with singer Jane McDonald stepping in to replace him. The event will be televised on Tuesday night.
Who has supported Schofield and who has spoken out against him?
From Piers Morgan to Eamonn Holmes and Rupert Everett to Alison Hammond, read what many stars have had to say here...
Piers Morgan weighs in
The former ITV presenter wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”
He continued: “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a [government] minister.”
Video: This Morning editor says ‘scores are being settled’
Martin Frizell, who reportedly joined the show in July 2016, was asked by a journalist whether he should have been more curious about Schofield’s relationship with the much younger man.
The editor of This Morning said “scores are being settled” as he address claims the ITV show had a “toxic culture”. Martin Frizell, who reportedly joined the show in July 2016, was asked by a journalist whether he should have been more curious about Mr Schofield’s relationship with the much younger man. “There are lots of questions to answer but there’s a KC appointed for an external review and anything we say now could be prejudicial,” Mr Frizell said. When asked if there was a “toxic culture” at This Morning, he said: “Read between the lines, I think there are some scores being settled.” Mr Frizell said he was not concerned to speak to Jane Mulcahy KC, the lawyer appointed by ITV to conduct the external review. He added: “There will be lots of time when it’s all over to go through who did what, when, why.” “She’ll (Ms Mulcahy) get to the bottom, if there are questions to be answered, she’ll find those answers.”
Alison Hammond in tears over Schofield live on air
“I’m just finding it really painful,” she said on This Morning. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.
“However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything.”
From shaking hands to vaping, behind the scenes of Schofield’s emotional interview
BBC journalist Amol Rajan has given details about his interview with the former ITV presenter.
