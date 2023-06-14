Phillip Schofield – live: ITV’s Dame Carolyn McCall to face MPs’ questions over This Morning presenter’s exit
Former presenter Schofield resigned from ITV after admitting to an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger male colleague
ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall will appear before a parliamentary committee to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling after former employee Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning.
The chief executive will face questions from MPs on the This Morning row at a session of the Culture, Media, and Sport Committee.
This comes after former presenter Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.
Since Schofield’s resignation, This Morning has been plagued with allegations of “toxicity”.
The show’s former resident doctor Ranj Singh hit out at a “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there – and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.
Phillip Schofield addresses This Morning affair scandal in emotional BBC interview
ICYMI: Phillip Schofield has denied “grooming” the ITV colleague with whom he had an affair while working together on This Morning, in his first sit-down interview to address the scandal.
In the interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield appeared distraught and exhausted as he reflected on the fallout from the revelations of the past month, comparing the backlash to the one received by late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, and asked: “How much are you supposed to take?” Read more:
ICYMI
Holly Willoughby was “shaken” and “troubled” by her former co-host Phillip Schofield’s admission that he lied about an affair with a This Morning employee, the TV presenter has said.
The 42-year-old made her return to the popular ITV daytime show on Monday 5 June, two weeks after Schofield, 61, resigned from the programme.
Schofield stepping down was initially believed to be the result of a growing feud with Willoughby, with whom he had presented This Morning for the past 14 years.
However, days after he quit the programme, he sensationally admitted to lying about having an affair with a much younger male employee. He was subsequently dropped by his agent, YMU, and resigned from ITV altogether.
Willoughby has not been seen on the ITV programme since Thursday 18 May, two days before Schofield’s departure from the show was announced, as she was on a scheduled holiday for half term.
This Morning posts job ad for new producer who ‘thrives on the buzz’ of live TV
This Morning is looking for a new producer to join the programme.
The role is unrelated to former presenter Phillip Schofield who dramatically parted ways with ITV earlier this month and then admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger colleague.
He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.
According to Variety, the job pays £40,000 to £50,000 per year. A source told the publication that they are seeking someone to “replace someone who was promoted”, adding that the advertisement “has been live for some weeks”.
According to the LinkedIn job description that the publication cites, ITV is looking for a producer who “thrives on the buzz” of live television and has an “abundance of ideas” to support anchor Holly Willoughby.
