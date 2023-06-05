Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure

Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning on Monday 5 June, appearing for the first time since the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

The presenter said she feels “shaken, troubled and let down” as she returned to the ITV show, but promised to “continue to work hard every single day” to bring viewers “the show that we love”.

Willoughby presented Monday’s episode with Josie Gibson, but a number of others could appear alongside her moving forward.

Here, The Independent takes a look at who could appear on This Morning.