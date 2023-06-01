Jump to content

Liveupdated1685597432

Phillip Schofield – latest: ITV faces MPs’ questions on same day Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

The network is being questioned after Phillip Schofield admitted to lying about his affair with a much younger colleague

Peony Hirwani,Roisin O'Connor,Inga Parkel
Thursday 01 June 2023 06:30
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has been removed from the Prince’s Trust website as an ambassador in the wake of his This Morning scandal.

The disgraced presenter, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague, was previously listed as an ambassador for the organisation, which was founded by King Charles III in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK.

The charity has said it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.

The latest development comes after Eamonn Holmes continues to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.

ITV bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, with a Westminster source telling iNews that the hearing scheduled for 5 June “is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5”.

According to a source, Willoughby, who has faced accusations of knowing about Schofield’s action, “has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide”.

The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.

Recommended

1685597432

Peter Andre weighs in on Phillip Schofield scandal on GB News

Peter Andre has made his presenting debut on the GB News breakfast show.

The singer swapped his microphone for an autocue on Wednesday to present the top news stories of the day alongside co-host Ellie Costello.

50-year-old Andre weighed in on debates including the “scandal” surrounding former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his affair with a “much younger” ITV colleague.

Read more:

Peter Andre makes presenting debut on GB News

The Mysterious Girl singer weighed in on the day’s debates, including around Phillip Schofield

Peony Hirwani1 June 2023 06:30
1685595632

Who are the key players in the This Morning Phillip Schofield drama?

As questions continue to be asked following Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV and admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague, we take a look at the key players at the broadcaster along with former This Morning presenters.

Who are the key players in the This Morning Phillip Schofield drama?

Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning.

Peony Hirwani1 June 2023 06:00
1685593832

Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full

Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full: ‘We feel badly let down’

Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning

Peony Hirwani1 June 2023 05:30
1685592000

ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate after Phillip Schofield admits to affair

ITV has reacted to speculation that its daytime show This Morning could be cancelled over the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Read more:

(Getty Images)

ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate after Phillip Schofield admits to affair

Broadcaster is under scrutiny after former presenter admitted he lied about his relationship with ITV colleague

Inga Parkel1 June 2023 05:00
1685590232

ITV orders review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning

ITV has ordered an external legal review into Phillip Schofield’s acrimonious departure from This Morning, saying: “We feel badly let down.”

Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said a barrister will carry out a review of the facts after the 61-year-old resigned and was dropped by his talent agency admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

In a letter to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, she also referred to wider stories about This Morning, including allegations of a “toxic culture” by former presenter Dr Ranj Singh.

Read more:

ITV orders review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning

Barrister will carry out review of facts around ‘This Morning’ star’s departure from programme

Peony Hirwani1 June 2023 04:30
1685588451

Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield’s This Morning affair scandal in brief statement

Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has issued a brief statement about Schofield’s affair scandal.

Read more:

(Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby breaks silence over Phillip Schofield scandal

‘It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,’ Willoughby wrote

Inga Parkel1 June 2023 04:00
1685584851

ITV confirms it investigated Schofield in 2020

ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and a This Morning employee in 2020.

However, the channel said that both parties “repeatedly denied” the claims.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.

Inga Parkel1 June 2023 03:00
1685581251

Phillip Schofield’s statement in full addressing ‘This Morning’ affair scandal

Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a This Morning employee in lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May.

Less than one week after he quit This Morning, Schofield was dropped by his agents and announced he has formally cut ties with ITV after more than 20 years.

Read the TV star’s statement in full below:

(PA Archive)

Read Phillip Schofield’s full statement addressing ‘This Morning’ scandal

‘I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV,’ he said

Inga Parkel1 June 2023 02:00
1685577651

MPs to question ITV over Phillip Schofield affair controversy

ITV is set to be questioned by MPs about the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield.

It’s been reported by iNews that the channel’s bosses, including chief executive Carolyn McCall, are expected to sit before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday 5 June.

Read more:

(Getty Images)

Phillip Schofield: MPs to question ITV over affair controversy

Bosses are set to face tough questions after denying having any knowledge of secret relationship

Inga Parkel1 June 2023 01:00
1685574051

Phillip Schofield resigns from ITV altogether

A week after Phillip Schofield exited his role as ITV’s This Morning presenter, he resigned from the broadcaster altogether. His initial departure came amid a rumoured “feud” between him and his morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

However, in the most recent update, Schofield announced he would be leaving ITV entirely after admitting he had engaged in an extra-marital affair with a much younger staffer while he was still with ex-wife Stephanie Lowe. They later separated in 2020 after he came out as gay.

Schofield has since made it very clear that these two incidents are “unrelated”.

Inga Parkel1 June 2023 00:00

