Phillip Schofield has been removed from the Prince’s Trust website as an ambassador in the wake of his This Morning scandal.

The disgraced presenter, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague, was previously listed as an ambassador for the organisation, which was founded by King Charles III in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK.

The charity has said it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.

The latest development comes after Eamonn Holmes continues to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.

ITV bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, with a Westminster source telling iNews that the hearing scheduled for 5 June “is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5”.

According to a source, Willoughby, who has faced accusations of knowing about Schofield’s action, “has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide”.

The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.