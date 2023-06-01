Phillip Schofield – latest: ITV faces MPs’ questions on same day Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning
The network is being questioned after Phillip Schofield admitted to lying about his affair with a much younger colleague
Phillip Schofield has been removed from the Prince’s Trust website as an ambassador in the wake of his This Morning scandal.
The disgraced presenter, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague, was previously listed as an ambassador for the organisation, which was founded by King Charles III in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK.
The charity has said it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.
The latest development comes after Eamonn Holmes continues to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.
ITV bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, with a Westminster source telling iNews that the hearing scheduled for 5 June “is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5”.
According to a source, Willoughby, who has faced accusations of knowing about Schofield’s action, “has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide”.
The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.
Peter Andre weighs in on Phillip Schofield scandal on GB News
Peter Andre has made his presenting debut on the GB News breakfast show.
The singer swapped his microphone for an autocue on Wednesday to present the top news stories of the day alongside co-host Ellie Costello.
50-year-old Andre weighed in on debates including the “scandal” surrounding former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his affair with a “much younger” ITV colleague.
Peter Andre makes presenting debut on GB News
The Mysterious Girl singer weighed in on the day’s debates, including around Phillip Schofield
Who are the key players in the This Morning Phillip Schofield drama?
As questions continue to be asked following Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV and admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague, we take a look at the key players at the broadcaster along with former This Morning presenters.
Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning.
Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full
ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate after Phillip Schofield admits to affair
ITV has reacted to speculation that its daytime show This Morning could be cancelled over the Phillip Schofield scandal.
Broadcaster is under scrutiny after former presenter admitted he lied about his relationship with ITV colleague
ITV orders review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning
ITV has ordered an external legal review into Phillip Schofield’s acrimonious departure from This Morning, saying: “We feel badly let down.”
Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said a barrister will carry out a review of the facts after the 61-year-old resigned and was dropped by his talent agency admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.
In a letter to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, she also referred to wider stories about This Morning, including allegations of a “toxic culture” by former presenter Dr Ranj Singh.
Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield’s This Morning affair scandal in brief statement
Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has issued a brief statement about Schofield’s affair scandal.
‘It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,’ Willoughby wrote
ITV confirms it investigated Schofield in 2020
ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and a This Morning employee in 2020.
However, the channel said that both parties “repeatedly denied” the claims.
A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.
Phillip Schofield’s statement in full addressing ‘This Morning’ affair scandal
Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a This Morning employee in lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May.
Less than one week after he quit This Morning, Schofield was dropped by his agents and announced he has formally cut ties with ITV after more than 20 years.
Read the TV star’s statement in full below:
MPs to question ITV over Phillip Schofield affair controversy
ITV is set to be questioned by MPs about the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield.
It’s been reported by iNews that the channel’s bosses, including chief executive Carolyn McCall, are expected to sit before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday 5 June.
Bosses are set to face tough questions after denying having any knowledge of secret relationship
Phillip Schofield resigns from ITV altogether
A week after Phillip Schofield exited his role as ITV’s This Morning presenter, he resigned from the broadcaster altogether. His initial departure came amid a rumoured “feud” between him and his morning co-host Holly Willoughby.
However, in the most recent update, Schofield announced he would be leaving ITV entirely after admitting he had engaged in an extra-marital affair with a much younger staffer while he was still with ex-wife Stephanie Lowe. They later separated in 2020 after he came out as gay.
Schofield has since made it very clear that these two incidents are “unrelated”.