Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly writing Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly attached to write a new Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon.

Last summer, MGM reportedly missed the window to greenlight a Tomb Raider sequel, meaning the franchise was up for grabs.

The Hollywood Reporter now cites sources saying Waller-Bridge is writing and executive producing the latest iteration of Lara Croft as part of her overall deal with Amazon.

Waller-Bridge does not plan to star in the series, THR reports. The Independent has contacted Amazon Studios for comment.

The franchise is based on a video game series, which follows the pistol-wielding archaeologist-cum-adventurer Croft as she searches for lost artefacts.

It has previously spawned two film adaptations, first led by Angelina Jolie in 2001 and Alicia Vikander in 2018.

Vikander’s Tomb Raider was poorly received by critics and earned a lacklustre $275m (£228m) at the global box office, which is estimated to be roughly the figure the film needed to break even.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (left) and Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft (Getty Images/Allstar/PARAMOUNT/Sportsphoto Ltd./Allstar)

Meanwhile, Jolie’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) earned a combined $432m (£358m) worldwide.

Waller-Bridge recently appeared in the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as Jones’s goddaughter, Helena.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The multi-hyphenate was also brought in to “beef up” the female characters in Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die.