Piers Morgan has apologised to Kathy Burke after blocking her on Twitter in 2017.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Burke claimed that Morgan blocked her on the social media platform in 2016, after she joked about him falling for a tweet mourning a celebrity who had died years before.

After the comedian told the story, her guest Jennifer Saunders called the TalkTV presenter a “t***”.

On Wednesday (5 April) evening, Morgan called for a truce with Burke, suggesting that the pair should both unblock each other.

“I agree with @ferrifrump about this, I was a t***,” he tweeted.

“Apologies for being such an overly-sensitive snowflake 7yrs ago @kathyburke – I just tried to unblock you but discovered you’d revenge blocked me. Shall we have a mutual de-blocking?”

On the podcast, Burke explained how she had mocked Morgan after he shared his condolences for the late Blue Peter presenter Tony Hart, who had died seven years previously in 2009.

Morgan apologised to Burke on Twitter, seven years after blocking her (Twitter)

“This man calls himself a journalist? He didn’t even f***ing google to check! Straight on there!” she said.

“I think I just replied and laughed, then he had a go at me and said, ‘This is terribly disrespectful’ and ‘this isn’t funny’. I just said, ‘Yes, it is.’ Then the next thing, blocked. I got blocked for laughing at his stupid mistake.”

In response, Saunders claimed that she had been blocked on Twitter by home secretary Suella Braverman.

“When they had the leadership contest for the Tory party, [I saw] the name Suella Braverman and I thought, I don’t know who this is,” Saunders recalled.

“You were blocked?” Burke asked, with the Absolutely Fabulous star replying: “I was blocked. I’ve never googled her before, I’ve never done nothing. I don’t even say anything on Twitter... Blocked. Weird.”