Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”

In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his father” and that “someone very close to Charles” told him that the new King of England was “deeply hurt and utterly bemused” by his son’s actions.

The former News of the World editor took particular issue with the prince’s forthcoming memoir, which is due to hit shelves this year.

“If Harry goes ahead with this horribly ill-advised book, he will betray his pledge to his grandmother, and show that his commitment to ‘honour’ his father is just more disingenuous hot air from someone who, like his wife, loves to preach one thing but practice another,” Morgan concluded.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty Images)

After they quit as senior royals, the Sussexes sat down with Winfrey for a bombshell interview about their lives within the royal family.

During the televised interview, they revealed a member of the royal family had expressed concerns over what colour their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born, and that Markle was denied help after experiencing thoughts of suicide.

Morgan suggested that he did not believe Markle’s claim of experiencing suicidal thoughts while serving as a member of the royal family, as part of a rant that was met with condemnation by viewers and co-presenter Alex Beresford.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Soon after storming off-air while being chastised by Beresford, Morgan exited the ITV talk show for good.

On multiple occasions, Morgan has also publicly described meeting Markle shortly before she was introduced to Prince Harry.

He has claimed that the two had gone for a meal and “got on brilliantly”, before she met the prince that same evening.

Follow the latest updates after the death of Queen Elizabeth II here