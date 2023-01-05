Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry expressed the extreme discomfort he felt after watching Meghan Markle’s sex scenes in Suits.

From 2011 and 2018, Markle starred as lawyer Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama opposite Patrick J Adams, who played her love interest, Mike Ross.

Markle married producer Trevor Engelson just after the show’s first season premiered, before getting divorced in 2014.

Two years later, Harry and Markle met before eventually getting married in 2018.

During the early days of their relationship, Harry recalled making “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online” in an excerpt (via Page Six) from his forthcoming memoir Spare.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he wrote. “I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Harry admitted that in order to get Markle’s sex scenes out of his head, he was going to need “electric-shock therapy”.

‘Spare’ (The Independent)

In addition to Suits, Markle appeared in films like the Robert Pattinson-led romance-drama Remember Me (2011) and workplace comedy Horrible Bosses (2011).

Elsewhere in Harry’s book, he shared that “all this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family”.

However, he came to find out that the now-Prince and Princess of Wales were “regular – nay, religious – viewers of Suits”.

“Now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph,” he joked.

Harry’s tell-all book, Spare, scheduled to release on 10 January, also includes allegations against William, claiming that the Prince of Wales attacked him during an argument in 2019 over his marriage to Markle.

The palace has declined to comment on the memoir.

Follow along here for real-time updates regarding new claims made in Prince Harry’s book.