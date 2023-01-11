Prince Harry and Tom Hanks mock royal tradition in The Late Show sketch

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Tom Hanks have poked fun at the royal family in a new sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During an appearance on the US talk show on Tuesday (10 January) to promote his tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex appeared in a comedy skit that saw him being heralded at the CBS studios by two trumpet players wearing regal uniforms.

Harry was shown walking around the corner and along a red carpet, before telling Colbert: “Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it.”

Colbert replied: “What are you talking about? This isn’t for you! Get out of the way, he’s coming!”

Hanks then arrived, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”

Harry proceeded to half-heartedly throws rose petals at him.

In his interview with Colbert, the duke denied claims that he “boasted” about killing 25 Taliban fighters.

He also confirmed that he watches The Crown, and gave his opinion on Netflix’s royal drama.

Read live updates on Harry’s book Spare and his numerous promotional interviews here.

Elsewhere in his interview with Colbert, which aired on the night of Spare’s release, Harry spoke about the press reporting on leaked excerpts of the memoir last week before it was released.

The duke claimed that, while the British media may not be supportive of his book, it was important for him to give his account of events.

“This is the other side of the story, after 38 years,” he said. “They told their side of the story. This is the other side of the story. There’s a lot in here that perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared.”

Read The Independent’s four-star review of Spare here.