Queen Elizabeth II death: Netflix’s The Crown to pause filming, according to reports

The popular drama is currently in production on its sixth season

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 08 September 2022 21:33
How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth II's life

Netflix series The Crown will pause filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report.

On Thursday (8 September), Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.

The award-winning drama follows the life of Elizabeth II from prior to her coronation, with the role of the Queen played by actors Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and, most recently, Imelda Staunton.

According to US trade publication Variety, sources close to series creator Peter Morgan have confirmed that production on series six will temporarily pause.

The Independent has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Elsewhere, Hollywood has used social media to respond to the news. Daniel Craig and Elton John are among the celebrities to have paid tribute to the Queen.

A Twitter account for Paddington Bear also posted in celebration of the Queen.

You can keep updated on news surrounding the Queen’s death here.

