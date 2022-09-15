Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The TV viewing arrangements for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been announced.

After the Queen’s death aged 96 on Thursday (8 September), it was announced that a state funeral would be held on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.

As one of his first acts after being proclaimed as the new monarch, King Charles III declared the day of the funeral a public holiday and a national day of mourning for UK residents.

After a period of laying-in-state at Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects, the Queen will then be moved to Windsor Castle for burial at St George’s Chapel.

She will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

How to watch the funeral in the US

Royal fans based in the US will be able to follow the proceedings on Sky News’ YouTube channel. The Washington Post has also covered the events following the Queen’s passing extensively on its YouTube channel.

Other outlets with live YouTube coverage available to US viewers include The Independent, the BBC, DW News, The Guardian, ITV News, and some local US TV stations.

ABC News Live has several livestreams showing the aftermath of the Queen’s death.

The cable news networks – CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News – are also expected to cover the funeral.

