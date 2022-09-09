Who is Adar in The Rings of Power? Terrifying villainous orc leader, explained
JRR Tolkien readers will have a hard time remembering him from the books
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just introduced a terrifying villain.
Viewers of episode three watched on as the new character, named Adar, entered the fold.
JRR Tolkien readers attempting to remember how Adar fits into the books would have been left stumped – Adar is an original creation, and is set to take centre stage in an storyline that has been devised for the show.
This subplot focuses on elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) who uncovers a circuit of tunnels created by orcs. These tunnels are actually part of a plot by the orcs to make a base for themselves “where evil would not only endure but thrive” – and fans are theorising that this could be what leads to Mordor
Adar is the leader of the orcs, and is played by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Mawle. Interestingly, Adar is not an orc, but seems to be an elf. This is corroborated by the fact that the orcs refer to Adar using an Elvish word.
He is described by the series as “a villain who can also evoke a deep sense of pathos and wounded / fallen nobility.”
Should Adar be revealed to be an elf, it would certainly be an intriguing twist for The Rings of Power to embark on, and ones that Tolkien fans might take some time adjusting to.
Find The Independent’s recap of episode three here.
