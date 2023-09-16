✕ Close Sexual jokes, kisses and nipples: Russell Brand’s most awkward interview moments

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women during the height of his fame.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, and include an assault on a 16-year-old girl.

He vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” ahead of a Sunday Times article and an expected expose to be aired by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme tonight.

The allegations include crew members on his Big Brother spin-off being made to feel they were working as a “pimp” by approaching young women on his behalf, and that he raped a woman at his Los Angeles home.

In a video posted to social media, the 48-year-old actor said he received “two extremely disturbing letters” listing “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” relating to his “promiscuous” past.

While he did not specify details of the claims, he insisted his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

He also attacked a “serious and concerted agenda” to silence him.

Since ending his career as a presenter and stand-up comedian, Brand launched a podcast and runs a yoga and mental health-orientated YouTube channel named Awakening with Russell.