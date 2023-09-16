Russell Brand allegations – latest: Comedian accused of rape and sexual assault of four women
The presenter has denied all allegations which have appeared in an investigation by The Sunday Times
Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women during the height of his fame.
The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, and include an assault on a 16-year-old girl.
He vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” ahead of a Sunday Times article and an expected expose to be aired by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme tonight.
The allegations include crew members on his Big Brother spin-off being made to feel they were working as a “pimp” by approaching young women on his behalf, and that he raped a woman at his Los Angeles home.
In a video posted to social media, the 48-year-old actor said he received “two extremely disturbing letters” listing “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” relating to his “promiscuous” past.
While he did not specify details of the claims, he insisted his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.
He also attacked a “serious and concerted agenda” to silence him.
Since ending his career as a presenter and stand-up comedian, Brand launched a podcast and runs a yoga and mental health-orientated YouTube channel named Awakening with Russell.
Russell Brand denies ‘very serious criminal allegations’
Russell Brand has shared a video on his YouTube channel denying some “very serious allegations” made against him, which are set to be shared in a documentary on Saturday and published in a newspaper.
The comedian and actor said he “absolutely refutes” the allegations against him, which he did not reveal in detail but referred to as “very, very serious criminal allegations”.
Brand, 48, said the allegations “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when... I was very, very promiscuous.”
Russell Brand denies ‘very serious criminal allegations’ regarding ‘promiscuous’ past
Comedian and actor ‘absolutely refutes’ unspecified allegations, and suggests two ‘mainstream media outlets’ are making a ‘coordinated’ attack against him
Channel 4 crew members felt they were ‘working as a pimp for him'
The Sunday Times reports that during the early years of Brand’s career as a Channel 4 presenter, TV researchers and runners alleged he would get them to approach young female audience members for him to meet after filming.
Two former crew members working on Brand’s Big Brother’s Big Mouth claimed they felt as though they were working as a “pimp” for Brand.
One claimed that he appeared in his hotel room in his underwear and suggested a “quickie” while another claimed he flashed his penis towards her in his dressing room.
The latter entered a relationship with Brand, who insisted they keep it as a “complete secret” as part of his contract with production company Endemol. Endemol has since reviewed the contract and confirmed that no such clause existed.
Brand has denied the allegations against him and has said they are a “litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks”.
From the Sachsgate scandal to conspiracy controversies: A timeline of Russell Brand’s life and career
Russell Brand is back in the headlines after sharing a video that appeared to pre-empt some “very serious criminal allegations” he says are about to be made against him.
The comedian, actor and presenter is believed to be the subject of a forthcoming newspaper investigation and Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, which is set to air on Saturday 16 September at 9pm.
Brand, 48, says he “absolutely refutes” the accusations against him, which he did not disclose but referred to as “very, very serious criminal allegations”.
Ahead of the documentary, here’s a timeline of Brand’s career and controversies, from his early days as a comedian through to today.
Russell Brand career timeline, from controversy to conspiracy theories
From the notorious phone calls to Andrew Sachs to his tumultuous and short-lived marriage to Katy Perry, Brand has been the subject of numerous scandals over the years
Brand allegedly had three month relationship with schoolgirl
Russell Brand allegedly had a three-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl while he was an adult aged 30, it has been claimed.
At the time, he was a BBC radio presenter and had met the schoolgirl while she was shopping in Topshop before inviting her on a date.
She told The Sunday Times that he referred to her as “the child” and became increasingly controlling, with his management aware that he had a teenage girlfriend.
On their first date, she claims he asked her to confirm if she was 16 and said: “I don’t give a f*** if you’re 12 . . . I need to know where I stand legally.”
He allegedly provided her with “scripts” on deceiving her parents, and told her not to trust her friends.
She claims that he sexually assaulted her at his home before their relationship ended after she discovered him in bed with another woman.
Brand has denied all allegations made by The Sunday Times and said that his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.
Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assaults of four women
The comedian Russell Brand has been accused of raping and sexually abusing four women during the height of his fame.
The 48-year-old has denied the allegations following an investigation by The Sunday Times.
Four women have alleged sexual assaults betwen 2006 and 2013, while others have accused him of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.
Why I’m not surprised by the Russell Brand allegations
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ll have heard about the latest “bombshell” MeToo revelations targeting none other than self-confessed former “lothario” and sex addict Russell Brand.
You’ll likely be preparing to watch them, too: Channel 4 Dispatches are releasing their “special investigation” containing a whole host of damning allegations about Brand on Saturday night.
For serious allegations to come out about a well-known male comedian – it’s big. It’s shocking. But surprising? Not so much.
Victoria Richards has more
Russell Brand: Why I’m not surprised | Victoria Richards
Film had its ‘MeToo’ moment. TV had it. Surgeons had it recently, too. Now it’s seemingly comedy’s turn... sorry, are we supposed to be shocked?
Presenter Kirsty Gallacher backs Brand with social media post
Brand’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher has backed him after reposted his two minute video denying “very serious criminal allegations made against him”.
Ms Gallacher, 47, is the older sister of Brand’s wife Laura. The Smooth Radio presenter shared the video on Instagram with a large red love heart ahead of a Channel 4 programme this evening.
Brand backed by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate as he denies ‘serious criminal allegations’
Elon Musk was quick to respond to Russell Brand’s video on Friday, in which the British comedian strenuously denied some “very serious allegations” made against him.
The allegations, which have not yet been revealed, are set to be explored in a documentary on Saturday and published in a newspaper.
Brand shared the three-minute video on his YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter), the social media company owned by Musk.
Read more about Musk’s response here
Russell Brand backed by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate after video statement
Brand’s sister-in-law, Kirsty Gallacher, also appeared to share support for him on social media
Full video: Watch Russell Brand’s denial ahead of TV investigation
Comedian Russell Brand’s released a video to social media denying “criminal allegations” that are due to be published this evening by two mainstream media outlets.
Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions
Scandal-ridden comedian. Hollywood husband. Drug addict-turned-wellness-guru. Left-wing activist. Conspiracy theorist. Over the course of two decades in the spotlight, the British stand-up and presenter Russell Brand has put forward many different personas to the public.
Now, another, darker side to the comic has emerged, after he released a video to deny unspecified “serious criminal allegations”, which he said related to his “promiscuous” past.
The 48-year-old comedian and actor said he “absolutely refutes” the claims and suggested two “mainstream media outlets” were making a “coordinated” attack against him. His denial comes ahead of an expected Dispatches investigation scheduled to air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Saturday night.
Read more from Katie Rosseinsky here
Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions
Brand’s comedy style has always relied on shock tactics but a look back at his story prompts uncomfortable questions. Katie Rosseinsky writes