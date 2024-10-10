Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Russell Brand says he found God in the “middle” of Hurricane Milton – despite being hundreds of miles from the eye of the storm.

The controversial comedian and podcaster shared a video message with his followers from Miami, which is 180 miles from Sarasota County where Milton made landfall Wednesday night. Miami was not directly in the storm’s path.

“In the middle of this crazy storm, [it is] worth thinking how the metaphor of the storm affects us all,” he says in the clip.

“Like animals, I think we can feel something unusual is happening and pray for the people in Tampa, Sarasota and all those that are affected elsewhere directly by this.

“I was taught from Matthew that when the Apostles were dealing with a storm Peter first asks when he sees our Lord on the water ‘Is that you’ and you don’t get out of the boat until you know it’s Jesus, until you know it’s the Lord who’s saying ‘yes, come,’ he says yes and you can get out of the boat.

“But unlike Peter when you’re out of the boat you’ve got to keep your eyes fixed on the Lord because if you take your eyes off Jesus the storm could devour you.

“The storm I suppose is a demonstration of the almighty power that is beyond our control,” he says. “As a metaphor it helps me to understand that I must listen and watch for Christ.”

Russell Brand in Miami and said he found God during Hurricane Milton - despite the hardest hit areas being 200 miles away

Brand captioned his post: “From the edge of the hurricane. Finding God in the storm.”

Last year, an investigation by UK’s Channel 4 alleged Brand was a rapist and a sexual and emotional abuser after four women came forward to accuse him. He denied the allegations and has since rebranded as a born-again Christian.

The 49-year-old comedian was baptized by Bear Grylls in April, which he called an “opportunity to leave the past behind.”

Brand has strongly denied all accusations and told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a YouTube interview that the claims were “very, very hurtful.”

At least six people have died after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing destructive tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge across multiple areas.

The National Weather Service generated 111 tornado warnings as the storm thrashed the state’s Gulf side, breaking a 2017 record.

After landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and moved off Florida’s east coast – with residents still battling against brutal winds and storm surge.