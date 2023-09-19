Russell Brand news – latest: Comedian postpones all tour dates as Met receives alleged sexual assault report
Comedian Russell Brand vehemently denies all allegations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse
Russell Brand’s final tour dates have been postponed as the Metropolitan Police has received a report of an alleged sexual assault in Soho in 2003 following a number of accusations that have been made against the comedian.
With him scheduled to perform at three more venues in September, a statement from Brand’s Bipolarisation show’s promoters said on Monday: “We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Met confirmed officers are “in contact with” a woman who reported an alleged sexual assault to the force on Sunday after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women between 2006 and 2013.
This comes as Katy Perry’s comments on the circumstances surrounding her split from Brand resurfaced. The 38-year-old previously revealed that her former husband called time on their relationship over text and described instances of him being “very controlling” during their relationship.
Since the publication on Saturday of their joint investigation with Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times claimed that several other women have come forward with allegations against Brand and that those are now being “rigorously checked”.
The BBC and Channel 4 have pledged to investigate claims made about the former presenter, while Channel 4 has removed all programmes linked to Brand from its website.
The comedian has vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” and said his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”. His father, Ron Brand, has also jumped to his defence, describing the accusations as a “vendetta”.
Editorial: YouTube, X and Google must consider decisions on Brand
Russell Brand has 6.61 million subscribers on YouTube, which is about the same number as he had before the latest allegations about rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse became public.
It’s a sizeable audience – a little bigger, for example, than the more wholesome Ant and Dec can pull in for ITV on a Saturday evening – and one that has clearly not been so repulsed by the claims about him to make the effort to unsubscribe. Nor has Google (corporately listed as Alphabet Inc), owner of YouTube, seen fit to “cancel” Brand, who must bring them (as well as himself) substantial revenues.
As was apparent on the very evening the story broke, Brand was still able to fill a theatre, though his performance was reportedly distracted. His fan base, misguided or not, are sticking with him, most remarking that he is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law – ie beyond reasonable doubt and setting a relatively high bar before they withdraw their adulation.
Russell Brand: A career in comedy defined by darkness and delusions
Scandal-ridden comedian. Hollywood husband. Drug addict-turned-wellness-guru. Left-wing activist. Conspiracy theorist. Over the course of two decades in the spotlight, the British stand-up and presenter Russell Brand has put forward many different personas to the public. Now, another, darker side to the comic has emerged, as he has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotionally abusing four women.
Brand released a video on Saturday 17 September before the allegations were made public to deny “serious criminal allegations” ,which he said related to his “promiscuous” past.
The 48-year-old comedian and actor said he “absolutely refutes” the claims and suggested two “mainstream media outlets” were making a “coordinated” attack against him. Later that day, a joint Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigation was released, revealing the allegations against him.
Brand allegations ‘one of MeToo moments for TV’, says former C4 editor
The allegations that have been made against Russell Brand are "one of the MeToo moments for TV”, the former Editor-at-Large of Channel 4 has said.
Dorothy Byrne told Channel 4 News: “Historically there has been a culture in television of putting up with appalling behaviour by some men on the basis they are so-called stars."
Former culture secretary calls for outlawing NDAs if used over Brand allegations
Dame Maria Miller MP, former culture secretary and women’s minister, suggested non-disclosure agreements should be outlawed in the entertainment industry if they have been used to silence people over alleged incidents involving Russell Brand.
She told Sky News’ Politics Hub that the organisations involved should provide “an explanation as to why they didn’t have practices in place for people who wanted to speak out”.
“I think they’ve got to be held accountable for the way they’re treating their staff,” she said.
“I also want to dig more into some of the comments that were made over the weekend about people not feeling still able to speak out about these instances and particularly comments from both the BBC and also the talent company which made me feel that maybe non-disclosure agreements had been used potentially leading to people being silenced about things which are now patently issues that could be criminal allegations.”
Asked whether the use of NDAs should be looked at, she replied: “We’ve seen not only in this case but in other instances where media organisations have routinely been… been using industry standard non-disclosure secrecy provisions within contracts that they use when people suffer unlawful wrongdoing at work. I hope this isn’t the case here, but if it is I hope it gives impetus to the Government to take action.”
She added: “There’s been action taken to stop use of NDAs in universities and perhaps this instance with Russell Brand, if there are non-disclosure agreements involved, would indicate we need to take the same action to outlaw their use across… the entertainment industry too.”
Recap: Brand’s publisher ‘pauses’ future book projects
Russell Brand’s publisher announced it is “pausing” all future book projects with the comedian after allegations of sexual assault were made against him.
Bluebird, an imprint of Pan Macmillan, has published Brand’s titles including Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions and Mentors: How To Help And Be Helped in recent years.
In a statement to the PA news agency, the company said: “These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand.”
An upcoming title, Recovery: The Workbook, by the 48-year-old actor and presenter was due to be published by Bluebird in December 2025, according to company’s website.
This is why Russell Brand’s accusers are only talking about it now
“Why are they only talking about this now?” “Why didn’t they report it to the police?” “Did they bring it upon themselves?” “Are they doing it for the money?” “Is this all just a plan to take down another successful man?”
It doesn’t matter whether it’s the president of the United States, a stand-up comedian or someone’s brother-in-law – when women speak out about alleged male violence, we hear the same, predictable responses.
Even before the allegations of sexual assault and rape had been shared by The Sunday Times, thousands took to social media to criticise the women as liars, attention seekers, fame-hungry, mentally ill... even plants from the government.
Anything but telling the truth.
Kristen Bell comments about Brand resurface after sex abuse allegations
Shortly after the release of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," Kristen Bell told interviewers that she had to "intimidate" her co-star Russell Brand to make sure he understood she was not interested in a sexual relationship with him during the shoot.
Her recollections of her time with the British actor and comedian have been dredged up in the wake of allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted a number of women at the peak of his fame.
A joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches highlighted the stories of four women — including one who was a minor at the time — who say Brand either raped or sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied the allegations.
Graig Graziosi reports:
Recap: Katy Perry’s comments on split from Brand resurface
Katy Perry’s short-lived relationship with Russell Brand prompted a slew of headlines when the seemingly unlikely couple were first linked back in 2009 – and even more when they broke up just 14 months after their wedding.
The British comedian, 48, has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during the height of his fame by four women. The claims were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.
Brand has strongly denied all the “very serious allegations” made against him, which date back to between 2006 and 2013, and has insisted that his past relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.
Perry, 38, has not addressed the allegations against her former husband. However, she has spoken in the past about the circumstances surrounding her split from Brand, and previously revealed that he called time on their relationship over text.
Katie Rosseinsky reports:
