Russell Brand’s final tour dates have been postponed as the Metropolitan Police has received a report of an alleged sexual assault in Soho in 2003 following a number of accusations that have been made against the comedian.

With him scheduled to perform at three more venues in September, a statement from Brand’s Bipolarisation show’s promoters said on Monday: “We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Met confirmed officers are “in contact with” a woman who reported an alleged sexual assault to the force on Sunday after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women between 2006 and 2013.

This comes as Katy Perry’s comments on the circumstances surrounding her split from Brand resurfaced. The 38-year-old previously revealed that her former husband called time on their relationship over text and described instances of him being “very controlling” during their relationship.

Since the publication on Saturday of their joint investigation with Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times claimed that several other women have come forward with allegations against Brand and that those are now being “rigorously checked”.

The BBC and Channel 4 have pledged to investigate claims made about the former presenter, while Channel 4 has removed all programmes linked to Brand from its website.

The comedian has vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” and said his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”. His father, Ron Brand, has also jumped to his defence, describing the accusations as a “vendetta”.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk