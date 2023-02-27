Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aubrey Plaza was pictured having a ball with her White Lotus cast members after initially sparking rumours of a feud at Sunday (26 February) night’s SAG Awards.

Plaza and her co-stars took the stage to accept the award for Best Drama Series Ensemble at the Los Angeles ceremony.

However, as her co-star F Murray Abraham was wrapping up the acceptance speech, fans noticed Plaza looking annoyed about something, mouthing angrily in the background.

The Independent has contacted Plaza’s representative for comment.

People were quick to speculate about what Plaza might have been annoyed by, or whether she was joking. However, in photos taken backstage at the event, the 38-year-old appeared jubilant with her fellow actors.

Plaza was pictured grinning with Will Sharpe, who plays her boyfriend in the series.

In other photos, Plaza smiled warmly at her co-stars as they all posed together.

Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe at the 2023 SAG Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

The whole crew seemed to be having a ball as Haley Lu Richardson fell to the floor laughing.

Plaza smiled in group photos (Getty Images)

In the clip from the ceremony, some guessed that she had mouthed “Jesus Christ”. Another interpreted it as “S***’s f***ed”.

(Left to right) Haley Lu Richardson, Paolo Camilli and Jon Gries (Getty Images)

Others noticed that Plaza had adjusted the strap of her dress after one of her co-stars whispered in her ear, pointing to a possible wardrobe malfunction.

The Parks and Recreation star is well-known for her quirky public persona. In a 2021 interview with The Independent, Plaza addressed her “weirdness”, saying: “I’m literally just trying to be normal. But I can’t do it.”

Earlier in the night, Plaza teamed up with Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega to present the award for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series.

Before announcing the nominees, the two mocked their similarities in a typically deadpan fashion.

Find a list of all the 2023 SAG Award winners here.