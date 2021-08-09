Sara Davies is the latest celebrity to be revealed for the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The Dragons’ Den star appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (9 August), where it was announced that she would be taking part in the dancing competition series in 2021.

The entrepreneur, 37, made history in 2019 after she became the youngest dragon to join the BBC business TV series.

Her business, Crafter’s Companion, sells paper and needlecraft products around the world and employs more than 250 people. She initially founded the company while studying at university in 2005.

Speaking about joining Strictly, Davies said: “My mum and dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.

“The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

Davies is the sixth celebrity to join the cast of Strictly 2021, which begins this autumn.

