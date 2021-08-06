Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this autumn, with a new group of celebrities taking on the challenge of learning to ballroom dance.

After having to run as a limited series last year amid lockdown, the show will return at full capacity this year, with more contestants taking part and the return of all the show’s themed weeks.

As of this week, the first celebrity competitors have also been announced, including Strictly’s first all-male partnership.

When does Strictly begin?

While an official start date is yet to be announced, Strictly will return to our screens in September.

The series will begin with a pre-recorded launch show, in which the celebrities finally meet their professional dance partners.

The live shows then kick off the following Saturday, with the couples dancing together for the first time.

We will update this article when Strictly’s official start date is revealed.

How long will the series run for?

Strictly will return with a full-length series in 2021, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic.

Fifteen celebrities are taking part, meaning that the series will likely air for 13 weeks as it traditionally has.

The final will most likely take place on 18 December, the last Saturday before Christmas.

Who’s on the judging panel?

Regular judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas will be scoring the dancers once again.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, there’s a new addition to the panel in the form of former Strictly pro dancer Anton du Beke.

Du Beke, who has appeared on Strictly since its first series, stepped in last series to replace Bruno Tonioli after quarantine rules prevented him from travelling between the US – where he judges Dancing with the Stars – and the UK every week.

With Tonioli facing the same problem once again, du Beke will serve as a permanent judge on this series of Strictly.

Who are the contestants?

The cast of Strictly 2021 are currently being announced and so far there’s a comedian, a boyband member and multiple TV presenters all taking part.

You can find the list of everyone announced so far here.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn