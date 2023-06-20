Sarah Jessica Parker speaks out about filming Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That scene

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out about rumours of a “catfight” between her and her Sex and the City castmate Kim Cattrall, ahead of Cattrall’s much-anticipated return to the franchise.

Parker has played relationship columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City franchise since 1998. Though the main series concluded in 2004, Sex and the City has expanded into two films and the modern-day spin-off series And Just Like That.

Cattrall played sexually adventurous PR boss Samantha Jones in the original sitcom and the films, but walked away from the character after Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Part of Cattrall’s reason for leaving the franchise has been claimed as stemming from an alleged feud with Parker. It was therefore a huge surprise to fans when Cattrall announced that she will return for a cameo appearance in the season two finale of And Just Like That.

In a new interview with the New Yorker, Parker spoke out about the rumours of a feud with Cattrall and claims to have been unaware of the level of animosity reported.

“It’s the weirdest thing, to be told we’re in a catfight,” she explained. “I would never speak poorly about Kim. I just wouldn’t.”

The piece, published on Monday (19 June), also gave some insight into the nature of Samantha and Cattrall’s comeback scene.

Reports have described the moment as Samantha being on a video call and not physically present with the other characters.

Though showrunner Michael Patrick King had “begged Parker not to discuss the Cattrall cameo, she told the publication: “I am in the scene.”

Cattrall sparked rumours of a feud with Parker in October 2017, when she claimed that she was “never friends” with her co-star.

Last year, Parker says she would not be happy for Kim Cattrall to return the to world of Sex and the City as “there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared”.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall (Getty)

Also returning for season two of And Just Like That are Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. Neither actor has spoken publicly about the return of the fourth part of their characters’ friendship group as of yet.

The programme’s former costume designer and stylist Patricia Field recently shared her view on Cattrall’s return, and explained why she “wasn’t shocked” to receive her own call to come back to the show.

And Just Like That season two begins on Thursday 22 June on HBO and Sky Comedy.