Sean Lock fans want the late comedian’s version of kids book The Tiger Who Came to Tea published.

Lock died of cancer on Wednesday (18 August), with his fans and close friends, including comedians Bill Bailey and Harry Hill, sharing funny clips and memories of the comic.

One such clip that did the rounds on social media was from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, in which he revealed he had reworked Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Came to Tea into his own story called The Tiger Who Came for a Pint.

The opening line of the book reads: “There was once a tiger who fancied a pint – not Carling, of course, that was too weak and too gassy. He wanted a pint that packs a punch, like Stella or Kronenbourg.”

Lock then revealed how the book continued.

“The tiger was thirsty and needed something to wash down the zookeeper he’d just eaten.

“He liked the atmosphere of Wetherspoon’s, plus he was barred from The King’s Head for mauling the darts team.”

The book ends with the tiger getting so drunk that he urinates on the bar and struggles to get a cab back to the zoo because they won’t accept tigers in the backseat.

Sean Lock fans want his funny version of ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ to be published (Getty Images)

He eventually manages to convince a driver who believes he’s actually a person wearing a onesie.

Lock’s fans think the book should be published, with the proceeds going to Cancer Research.

One person said it would a “top tribute” to the comedian, with another one stating: “Need to get this book printed and in shops in memory of Sean Lock.”

In his tribute to Lock, Bailey said that the comedian was “still joking” in “his last few days”.