Selena Gomez is back on Instagram just a day after announcing she’ll be taking a break from the social media platform to focus “on what really matters.”

The singer and actor had announced plans to take a break “for a while,” but on Wednesday she posted a story to promote a cooking video with British celebrity Chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay.

"@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger," the Only Murders in the Building actor wrote, alongside the clip of her and Ramsay.

In the collaborative cooking video, Ramsay, 57, is seen teaching Gomez, 31, to cook and put together the ingredients for breakfast burgers.

Ramsay and Gomez cook breakfast burgers together (Selena Gomez Instagram )

Gomez declared the internet hiatus on 9 January after she posted on her story, letting her followers know that she wouldn’t be on the app for a while.

The “Who Says” singer posted a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, with two kids and the caption: “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken a break from social media.

Gomez’s social media farewell was a short video of her beau Blanco (Selena Gomez on Instagram)

On 30 October, Gomez explained that she is stepping back due to “all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world”.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any group is horrific.”

She added at the time before going on to say that "ALL people” need to be protected, “especially children,” and that "violence needs to be stopped for good."

"I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she continued. "I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t."

The star’s latest break comes after she shared a snap of herself having a romantic kiss with Blanco, 35, at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Gomez and Blanco shared a kiss at the Golden Globes (Selena Gomez Instagram )

In the picture, Gomez is seen holding onto Blanco’s neck while kissing him as she stands in her red and black Giorgio Armani dress.

Gomez captioned the post: “I won,” as the two embraced one another.

The former Disney Channel actor also recently revealed that she will star as folk rock trailblazer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

The untitled project is said to be in pre-production, according to Variety, with the 77-year-old “Blue Bayou” singer’s manager, John Boylan, attached as a producer, along with James Keach, the producer of the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. No other casting has yet been revealed.