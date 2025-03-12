Severance set to make history with season two finale after information emerges online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The season two finale of Severance is fast approaching and it has been confirmed that it will be far longer than any episode of the critically acclaimed show to date.

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and John Turturro as a group of employees at the murky Lumon company, which the equally suspicious Eagan family runs. All four have undergone a procedure called “severance” in which their consciousness is completely divided between their work selves and home selves in a daring experiment to find a work-life balance.

So far, despite many twists and turns, fans are still trying to figure out exactly what is going on in the show.

Despite a few missteps, season two of the show has been warmly embraced and meticulously dissected by its loyal fanbase, eager to discover the answers to the show’s many mysteries.

Information has now come out about the season finale from an unlikely source: The Australian Government.

As reported by Dexerto, the Australian Classification Board have updated their website to show that the runtime for the finale, called “Cold Habor,” clocks in at 76 minutes.

This makes it the longest Severance episode ever and also twice the length of the latest episode, which was slammed as “boring” by viewers.

In addition, the Classification Board have rated the episode “MA 15+ Restricted” due to its violent content. Previously, “Woe’s Hollow”, which featured one troubling scene, was only rated as “Mature”. A “Parental Guidance” content warning has also been added for sex.

Recently, producer and director Ben Stiller said that he approached Barack Obama, 63, about providing the voice for the animated version of the Lumon administrative building that appears in a video shown to staff in the show. The role was eventually filled by Keanu Reeves.

In a five-star review of the second season, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote: “Bottling the bolt-from-the-blue brilliance for a second season is infinitely tougher, but Severance pulls it off with style, balancing its various tones as expertly and effortlessly as a waiter during a Friday night rush. Thankfully, it is still one of the best shows on TV – certainly, one worth rushing home from the office to watch.”

Only two episodes remain of the current season. No official statement has been made about a potential third series at the time of writing.