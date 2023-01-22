Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island’s winter edition is here.

The ITV2 dating show is back on our screens for its second winter series filmed in South Africa, and its first ever season hosted by Maya Jama.

Among the contestants is Shaq Muhammad, a 24-year-old airport security officer from London. Find out more about Shaq below, from his biggest icks to what he’s looking for in the villa.

Who is Shaq Muhammad?

The self-proclaimed “talk of the terminal” had been single for almost two years before he joined the show. He’s not afraid to take an opportunity if he sees someone he likes, admitting that he turns into a “big teddy bear” when he’s falling for someone.

What is Shaq looking for on Love Island?

He’s after the love of his life. Shaq is hoping to leave the villa with the person he marries one day.

“I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships,” he confessed. “So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully, I do come out [of the villa] with my future wife.”

What did Shaq say he would bring to the villa?

Shaq promised to bring his bubbly personality and confidence to the villa, but said he’s not afraid to step on anybody’s toes.

“I get on with people in general, so I think people will naturally be drawn to me,” he said. “I’m a lovable person. I do put myself first and I’m not scared to just go for what I want, if I have to step on people’s toes or things like that.

If money was no object, what would Shaq’s ideal date be?

“I’d take a plane to Monaco, do a helicopter ride over the city and then do a yacht dinner date,” he said. “The next morning, we’d go scuba diving. I’ve never been and I’ve always wanted to. So, we’ll do the cute dinner at night and then dive 40 feet the next morning.”

The Love Island winter cast of 2023 (ITV)

What gives Shaq the ick?

“I don’t like rude people. It automatically puts me off,” he said of what gives him the ick. “That and slang words – if you call me ‘bro’, I’m off, that’s a complete turn-off, I can’t handle that.”

What is Shaq’s Instagram?

His Instagram account is @shaq24s_, but this year all the contestants’ pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

For the first time, ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are on the show so that nothing can be published on their behalf, in an effort to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.