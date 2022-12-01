Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity.

The ex-England international footballer beat Conservative MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final on Sunday (27 November).

Her stint on the popular ITV reality series has raised Scott’s profile considerably, causing interest to spike in her career and achievements before appearing on I’m a Celeb, as well as her personal life.

As she discussed on the series, Scott is gay, and is in a relationship with Shelly Unitt.

Unitt, 37, is the sister of former international footballer Rachel Unitt. She currently works as a community health officer, and co-owns a Manchester coffee shop called Boxx2Boxx.

She and Scott live in Manchester have been together for roughly six years; in March 2020, they announced that they had got engaged.

Unitt is mother to two daughters, Evie, 19, and Hattie, 15.

At one point during the series, Scott was seen reading out a letter she received from Unitt.

“Hi Jill it’s Shelly, I love you and miss you so much,” the letter read. “There isn’t a minute that goes by where you’re not on my mind. I love you so much and now the rest of the world does too.

“This is because you’re such a great person with your positive, kind and encouraging self. I’ll have a flat white waiting for you, love your biggest fans, Shelly, Evie and Hattie.”

Scott appeared on Good Morning Britain the day after being crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity, and discussed what was next for her.

“I haven’t got any plans,” said Scott.

“When I retired, I should have had a plan. That’s how I landed in the jungle,” she explained.

Unitt was in Australia, and greeted Scott when she left the jungle as this year’s Queen of the Jungle.