Mike Tindall reveals ‘hardest thing’ about being on I’m a Celeb

Mike Tindall told Good Morning Britain what the “hardest thing” was about being in the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp after leaving the jungle.

The ex-England rugby star and husband to Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, was the eighth contestant to be eliminated from the show.

“The hardest thing about the entire show, especially when you have 3 little ones, is being away from your family,” Tindall told presenter Richard Arnold alongside finalist Owen Warner on Monday, 28 November.

