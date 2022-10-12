Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Shirley Ballas responds to Strictly Come Dancing sexism allegations: ‘I haven’t got a mean bone in my body’

‘I don’t have to agree with the panel, they don’t have to agree with me,’ the dancer and ‘Strictly’ head judge reasoned

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 12 October 2022 14:13
Comments
Kaye Adams eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Shirley Ballas has addressed recent allegations of sexism following remarks made on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Strictly head judge has been criticised by some viewers online after she claimed that she would have chosen to save radio personality, Richie Anderson, over Fleur East in Sunday’s (9 October) dance-off.

As the other judges chose to save singer and presenter East and her professional partner Vito Coppola, Ballas’s opinion was outweighed and Anderson and Giovanni Pernice were eliminated.

Since the programme aired, some viewers have declared her “sexist”, accusing her of seemingly favouring the male stars on the show, and calling for her to be fired as head judge.

After responding on Twitter and in a statement of denial made to The Independent, the professional ballroom and Latin dancer appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday (12 October) to comment further.

Recommended

Ballas, 62, who denied once again that she holds sexist bias, also noted that she’s been a victim of prejudice throughout her career.

“In my 50s, it started to escalate,” Ballas explained. “There were certain people who wanted me out of the industry, they were stunting my work.”

After admitting that she reads comments aimed at her, despite being warned not to, Ballas called some of the responses “hurtful” and called for people to be more “human-like” when they disagree.

She said: “It's a beautiful show, it's there to entertain, I'm there to do a job, I haven't got a mean bone in my body.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Fleur East and Vito Coppola were saved by Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke

(BBC/Guy Levy)

“You don't have to agree with me, I don't have to agree with the panel, they don't have to agree with me. That's okay. But we can still talk to each other in a human-like fashion.”

When asked why she decided to save Anderson over East, Ballas noted her belief that the complexity of Anderson’s routine had impressed her more.

“Samba is a very difficult dance to dance,” she reasoned. “His footwork was beautiful.”

Recommended

Ballas continued: “I loved Fleur, she had this beautiful, beautiful frame. It was soft and it was elegant, but in the end, I went for the footwork.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in