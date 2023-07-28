Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A documentary about the life and career of Sinead O’Connor will air days after the shock announcement of her death, aged 56.

The family of the Irish singer confirmed her death on Wednesday (26 July) after she was found unresponsive at her London home.

According to those who’d known O’Connor, she’d made the move to the city in recent months in order to feel less lonely after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane last year.

In October, the documentary Nothing Compares was released in cinemas. The title is derived from O’Connor’s 1990 cover of the Prince-written ballad, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, which was an international hit and topped the charts in several countries, including Ireland, the UK and the US.

The film, which is described by its director Kathryn Ferguson as “a love letter” to the singer, was originally screened at Sundance World Cinema Documentary Competition 2022.

It went on to win Best Feature Documentary at the Irish Film & Television Awards.

The film uses interviews with O’Connor, personal videos and archival footage of her concert performances to document her journey from her childhood in Dublin to becoming a globally renowned artist and activist.

Now, fans and appreciators of the singer have another chance to watch the documentary from Saturday 29 July.

Nothing Compares will air on Sky Documentaries at 2am on Saturday morning, after which it will be available on Sky’s on-demand service and NOW. US viewers can watch the documentary on Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime add-on subscription.

Filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson is one of several friends and admirers of the singer-songwriter to have shared tributes to her on social media. On Thursday (27 July), she shared a photo of them together on Twitter, and added the caption: “Devastated. We were so lucky to have her.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

On Friday (28 July), Ferguson shared more of her thoughts and began by thanking those who’d sent her “beautiful messages”.

“Sorry I’ve not gotten back, feeling bereft and in shock as I know a lot of you are too,” she wrote.

“Sinéad wasn’t family or a close friend but I feel like I’ve lost a limb. I’m so happy we managed to make Nothing Compares, that we had her blessing and that she got to see the reaction to it and feel the love. We spoke a bit this past year and I know the reaction to the film brought her some lightness amongst the heartbreak. I’m just so sorry she’s gone.”

Sinead O’Connor (PA)

Elsewhere, Morrissey chastised those who failed to support O’Connor when she was alive for sharing their condolences. “You praise her now ONLY because it is too late,” he noted in a blog entry on his website.

You can follow all updates on Sinead O’Connor’s death here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.