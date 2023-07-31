Sinead O’Connor – latest: Father of woman who died from cancer remembers singer’s ‘remarkable’ act of kindness
Singer, who died 18 months after the death of her son Shane, has been remembered for her music, her activism, and her generosity
Tributes to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor are continuing to pour in, in the wake of the Irish singer’s death aged 56.
Thousands of fans, fellow musicians and public figures have shared their love for O’Connor since her family confirmed the Dublin-born musician had died.
And in a letter to The Telegraph, one particularly moving account of her generosity has been resurfaced.
In 1991, a year after her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” propelled her to worldwide fame, O’Connor called a young woman with terminal cancer, Louise Woolcock, out of the blue.
“Sinéad had heard of Louise’s illness from some source, probably the press, as we were raising funds for our local hospice,” her father, Philip, recalled to the publication. “My daughter was a great admirer of her and loved her music.”
Mr Woolcock recalled how O’Connor invited Louise to London and proceeded to give his daughter “the best week of her short life”, taking her out to dinners, for drinks and dancing.
“During all this time, Sinéad never sought any publicity for these acts of love and compassion,” Mr Woolcock said. “Today my thoughts are with two remarkable women who, I have no doubt, will be somewhere still laughing, dancing and singing.”
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death
No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).
The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.
Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history
Sinead O’Connor was known to voice her strong opinions without apology, which occasionally led to clashes with other celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Joe Pesci, Prince, and Madonna.
In an interview with Spin magazine in 1991, O’Connor directly referenced Madonna and called her out for allegedly making unkind comments about her appearance while being a promoter of women’s rights.
“Madonna is probably the hugest role model for women in America,” O’Connor noted. “There’s a woman who people look up to as being a woman who campaigns for women’s rights. A woman who, in an abusive way toward me, said that I look like I had a run-in with a lawnmower and that I was about as sexy as a Venetian blind.
“Now there’s the woman that America looks up to as being a campaigner for women, slagging off another woman for not being sexy.”
Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces
Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.
Accompanying the post, the 58-year-old broadcaster included a photo of the two standing together in the ITV studio.
“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.
To the delight of many O’Connor fans, however, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.
Sinead O’Connor’s prescience ‘was unbelievable’, broadcaster Dave Fanning says
ITV, BBC, and Channel 5 are not planning to air tributes to late singer
In the case of some high-profile celebrity deaths, broadcasters will scrap their schedules to assemble tributes to the star in question.
This was the case for David Bowie when the “Space Oddity” singer died in 2016. Likewise, when George Michael died from heart failure on Christmas Day in 2017, BBC Four dedicated a full night of programming to the Wham! star.
As confirmed by Variety, however, none of UK’s main broadcasters plan on airing remembrances of O’Connor anytime soon.
Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died
Sinead O’Connor died 18 months after her son Shane, who was 17 when he died last year by suicide.
On 17 July, O’Connor shared a post on Twitter paying tribute to Shane, and expressing her ongoing grief over his loss.
She wrote: “#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022. Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him [sic].”
Bardo, in Tibetan Buddhism, is a state of existence between death and rebirth.
O’Connor shared her son Shane with Irish folk musician and producer Donal Lunny. Shane died in January 2022, after escaping a hospital where he was on suicide watch.
I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right on Sinéad O’Connor
“I don’t often agree with Morrissey, but I thought he put it well when he raged that ‘the cruel play-pen of fame gushes with praise’ for Sinéad O’Connor now she has died, but ‘hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you,’” writes Chas Newkey-Burden for The Independent.
Sinead O’Connor gave a young woman with terminal cancer ‘the best week of her short life’
In the days since Sinead O’Connor’s death, stories of her kindness have surfaced.
One such story comes from Philip Woolcock who recalled how O’Connor had called his 20-year-old daughter, Louise, out of the blue after learning that she had terminal cancer in 1991.
“Sinéad had heard of Louise’s illness from some source, probably the press, as we were raising funds for our local hospice,” Woolcock said. “My daughter was a great admirer of her and loved her music.”
O’Connor invited Louise to London and proceeded to give his daughter “the best week of her short life”, taking her out to dinners, for drinks and dancing.
“During all this time, Sinéad never sought any publicity for these acts of love and compassion,” Woolcock said. “Today my thoughts are with two remarkable women who, I have no doubt, will be somewhere still laughing, dancing and singing.”
How to watch late singer’s film Nothing Compares in the UK
In October, the documentary Nothing Compares was released in cinemas. The title is derived from O’Connor’s 1990 cover of the Prince-written ballad, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, which was an international hit and topped the charts in several countries, including Ireland, the UK and the US.
The film uses interviews with O’Connor, personal videos and archival footage of her concert performances to document her journey from her childhood in Dublin to becoming a globally renowned artist and activist.
Nothing Compares is available on Sky’s on-demand service and NOW. US viewers can watch the documentary on Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime add-on subscription.
Morrissey lashes out at tributes to Sinead O’Connor
As tributes poured in for Sinead O’Connor, Morrisey took issue with some stars and members of the press praising the late singer.
Morrissey, 64, wrote a post on his website criticising the reaction to O’Connor’s death and claiming that she did not receive enough support when she was alive.
“You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you,” wrote the former Smiths singer.
Read the full note here...
