Ofcom has launched an investigation after Sky News misidentified protests against the death of Chris Kaba as crowds paying tribute to the Queen.

The broadcasting watchdog said 598 viewers had complained after presenter Sarah-Jane Mee incorrectly described the protest moving through central London as royal mourners.

The protest on Saturday (10 September) saw hundreds turn out to support the family of Kaba, 24, who was unarmed when he was shot dead by a Metropolitan Police officer in south London.

Speaking about the Sky News mistake, a spokeswoman for Ofcom said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules requiring news to be reported with due accuracy.”

Following the broadcast, Mee issued an apology on Twitter.

The presenter wrote: “I made a mistake on air, I wrongly identified crowds in Trafalgar Sq as some of the 1000s heading to Palace when at that moment it was people turning out for Chris Kaba.

“I’d like to personally apologise to those involved. We are covering the march & its significance later today.”

Kaba was shot dead on 5 September following a police pursuit of his car, which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and enquiries remain ongoing.

The victim’s family, however, have accused the watchdog of “lacking urgency”.

Kaba’s family – whose fiancé is expecting their first child – have accused the Met of racism.

Rapper Stormzy and Hackney Labour MP Diane Abbott were in attendance at the protest, which saw supporters carrying signs saying “Justice for Chris Kaba” and “Black Lives Matter”.

A statement issued by Sky News on the day of the broadcast said: “We apologise for a mistake made earlier today which accidentally misidentified aerial pictures of a protest march for Chris Kaba as a large gathering paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have also issued a correction on air to clarify the footage previously shown.”