Miley Cyrus gave a shoutout to her godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday Night Live.

The singer was the sketch show’s latest musical guest on a divisive episode hosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Gracing the stage the evening before Mother’s Day in the US, Cyrus sent wishes to Parton as well as her mother, Tish, who joined her on the stage at the end of the show.

Cyrus then sang a cover of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”.

Her performance, which has been hailed as “beautiful” by viewers, was interspersed with with shots of the SNL cast stood next to their mothers.

Musk’s hosting stint split viewers down the middle. While some were won over by the billionaire, others maintained the belief that he shouldn’t have been asked to present.

The episode saw Musk incorrectly claim he was the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to ever host the show and poke fun at the pronunciation of his child’s unusual name.

He and Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.