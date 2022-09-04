Spencer Pratt explains why Lisa Kudrow is ‘rudest celebrity he’s ever met’
‘Hands down one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with,’ he said
Spencer Pratt has explained why he described Lisa Kudrow as “one of the worst humans” he’s ever met.
The US TV personality made the claim about the Friends star in response to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he’s ever met.
“Oh, that’s easy – Phoebe from Friends,” he said on TikTok, adding; “Hands down one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”
In response to Pratt’s comment, many of his followers asked him to reveal his reasoning, especially considering Kudrow is beloved by many.
Pratt, who is best known for reality show The Hills, said he would “think about telling the story” if the clip is viewed a million times.
He has now elaborated upon his comment, stating: “The year was 2009 and Heidi [Montag, his wife] and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no-one wanted us there.
“It was almost like we were filming for Punk’d and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and a open bar,” he continued, claiming: “As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Lisa] approaches, which was a little shocking as no-one had spoken to us at all at the party.”
He alleged that Kudrow proceeded to tell his wife “right in front of me, that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder Heidi”.
Pratt claims Kudrow then told him he had ‘the eyes of a serial killer”.
“Heidi waits to see if this is a joke, maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party. But no laughs, she just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being.”
The Independent has contatced Kudrow’s reps for comment.
Esrlier this year, Jojo Siwa called Full House star Candace Cameron Bure “the rudest celebrity I’ve met”.
