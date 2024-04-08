Stephanie Beatriz reflects on cast reuniting to remember André Braugher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Stephanie Beatriz opened up about a reunion with the US sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members where they remembered late costar André Braugher.

Braugher passed away in December 2023 at 61 after a private battle with lung cancer.

Beatriz, along with former co-stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and Chelsea Peretti, met in March to reflect on the loss of Braugher and “to get together and make each other laugh”.

“It was also a chance to talk about André. It came up immediately, and then we put it away for a while,” she said in an interview with People magazine.

“But at the end of the dinner, by the end, we were all just sharing stories about him and our memories of him. And he lives in our hearts forever and ever.”

The caption of the photo on Instagram, shared by Fumero, read: “We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever.”

Braugher played Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013, when the show premiered, till the eight-season show ended its run in 2021.

Terry Crews, who played Sergeant Terry Jeffords on the show, also spoke about the same gathering in an interview, saying, “We laughed, we cried, we missed Andre Braugher, who we lost a few months ago”.

“It was our time to reminisce and just think about how special our time together was. It was wonderful”.

After news of Braugher’s death, the cast and crew posted heartfelt tributes on social media.

Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, wrote: “I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔”.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher’s onscreen husband Kevin, shared a photo of them together on X with the caption, “O Captain. My Captain”.

Ryan Case, director and editor on the sitcom, said: “If there weren’t men like Andre in this business I probably would’ve quit it a long time ago. The world is worse without him.”