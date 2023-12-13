Watch Andre Braugher’s final Brooklyn Nine-Nine scene following his death at age 61.

The actor played the precinct’s much-loved captain, Raymond Holt, for eight seasons of the hit detective sitcom.

In an emotional last episode, which aired back in 2021, Braugher’s Holt tells Jake Peralta - played by Andy Samberg - how proud he is of him and calls back to their robot joke from season one.

The final scene then cuts to one year later, when the detective squad reunite for their annual “Halloween Heist” and features Captain Holt dressed up as a janitor.