Steve Allen’s ‘chubby’ remark about Tilly Ramsay sparks 840 Ofcom complaints

LBC radio station has been hit with 840 Ofcom complaints after one of its presenters, Steve Allen, described Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay as a “chubby little thing”.

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay called out Allen after he made comments about her weight live on air.

This week, the PA news agency reported that Allen apologised to Ramsay in a private message.

According to the Ofcom website, Allen’s show on 18 October, when he made the remarks, received 840 complaints from listeners.

Many social media users stuck up for Ramsay online when the comments first emerged, with actor Gemma Oaten tweeting: “Hey @steveallenshow @LBC just want you to know that eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness. 1/5 will die as a direct result of the ED or by taking their own life. Just wanted to make that clear so you NEVER utter bile like this again. Ta x.”

On Saturday, many Strictly viewers praised Ramsay for dancing so well after a “tough week” following her latest performance.

The social media star and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin won unanimous acclaim from the judges in the latest episode of the BBC One dancing competition.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.