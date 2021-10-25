Radio presenter Steve Allen has issued a private apology to Tilly Ramsay after calling her a “chubby little thing” live on air.

Last week, the Strictly Come Dancing contestant called out LBC host Allen after he made derogatory comments about her and her dancing on his radio show.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed?” Allen had said, adding: “Probably her [father Gordon Ramsay’s] cooking, I should imagine.”

Responding, Ramsay wrote on Instagram: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19… I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

The PA news agency has reported that Allen apologised to Ramsay this week in a private message.

During Saturday (23 October) night’s episode of Strictly, Ramsay admitted that she’d had a “tough week”, having also completed her first exam at university, where she recently started studying psychology.

She and partner Nikita Kuzmin earned an impressive 36 points for their Foxtrot to “Little Things” by One Direction, progressing through to next Saturday’s Halloween special.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 30 October at 7.10pm on BBC One.