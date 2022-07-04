Stranger Things star David Harbour has discussed who he would want to play Jim Hopper in a prospective prequel.

The hit Netflix sci-fi series is coming to the end of its run, with just one season left to air after last Friday’s (1 July) season four finale.

While there has been no official word on whether or not the Stranger Things universe will continue to be explored in a sequel or prequel series, Harbour, who plays Hopper on the show, suggested that there would be announcements forthcoming.

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned,” he said, in an interview with GQ.

“At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it,” he continued.

Harbour’s ideal candidate to portray a younger version of his character? Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

“He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20,” Harbour said.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things' (Courtesy of Netflix)

Stranger Things star Harbour also said that his younger co-stars are “involved in a minefield”, during a new interview with The Independent.

Another of the show’s actors revealed recently that he had been discussing ways for his character to return – despite being killed off in the latest episode.

The show’s writers have stated that one of the season’s most lauded lines was in fact an improvisation of star Joseph Quinn’s.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in 'Stranger Things' (Netflix)

Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.

The creators of Stranger Things revealed that the forthcoming fifth season will take place after a substantial time jump.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix – find The Independent’s review of the latest episodes here. The show will conclude with a fifth and final season in 2023.