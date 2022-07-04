Stranger Things star says he’s discussed ways for dead character to return

The actor who became the latest Stranger Things character to be written off the show says he has discussed a way of his character returning.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi series released the final two episodes of its fourth season on Friday (1 July).

Spoilers follow for the Stranger Things season four finale...

In the feature-length finale of season four, Joseph Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson, sacrificed himself in the Upside Down, becoming the latest Stranger Things character to meet a grisly end.

However, in an interview with Radio Times, Quinn revealed he had discussed a potential return with co-star Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington).

“Me and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could kind of [come back]... maybe I’d be like a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something,” he said, referring to Gaten Matarazzo’s character, Dustin.

“Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural,” he added.

Despite this, Quinn claimed he was satisfied with his character’s arc.

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (Courtesy of Netflix)

“I think there’s a great beginning, there’s a great middle and a great end for the character,” he continued. “And as an actor you want characters with those kinds of arcs.

“So while it would have been great to come back for another season and get together with all those lovely people again, I think it was a brilliantly realised ending for a brilliantly written character. I feel very lucky,” he added. “My suspicion is that Eddie has done what he needed to do for the [Duffer] brothers.”

It was recently revealed that Eddie Munson’s final line was in fact an improvisation of Quinn’s.

Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. The show will conclude with a fifth and final season in 2023.