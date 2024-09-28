Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Dr Punam Krishan has swapped the doctor’s surgery for the dancefloor this autumn.

The BBC competition is back for a brand new 20th-anniversary series after a tumultuous year saw a behind-the-scenes scandal rock production.

Among those participating in the 2024 series are presenter Nick Knowles, singer Toyah Wilcox, model and former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri. Hoping to lift the Glitterbal trophy is Dr Punam Krishan, a practising doctor who regularly shares intel on the medical world via media appearances.

Strictly fans will most likely know Krishan from appearing as the resident GP on BBC Morning Live as well as BBC Radio Scotland, not to mention numerous other broadcasting appearances. She has also written her own children’s book.

Speaking about participating on this year’s Strictly, Krishan said: “This still doesn’t feel real. I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now.

“This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’ 2024 contestant Dr Punam Krishan ( BBC )

This year’s series will have all eyes on it following an internal investigation launched by the BBC after bullying accusations were levied against Giovanni Pernice by his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington.

This investigation found that another of the show’s professionals, Graziano Di Prima, had allegedly mistreated Zara McDermott, with whom he was partnered during last year’s series. He was swiftly dropped from the show.

One dancer who is returning is Aljaž Škorjanec – but his return was claimed to have ruffled feathers due to an alleged past altercation with another professional who dances on the show.

However, Skorjanec has denied allegations levied against him, with his spokesperson telling The Independent: “Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone he works with. He chose to leave the show in 2022 of his own accord but he has always loved Strictly and was delighted to be asked back.”