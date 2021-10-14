AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have addressed the moment they were caught saying “I love you” on Strictly Come Dancing amid romance rumours surrrounding the pair.

During Saturday (9 October) night’s Movie Week extravaganza, the dance couple performed an emotional American Smooth to “I Have Nothing” from The Bodyguard.

However, in a clip shared on Strictly’s social media channel on Monday (11 October), which shows the secret audio the microphones picked up during the performances, Widdrington was heard saying: “I love you, I love you so much,” to Odudu at the end of the dance.

Appearing on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Wednesday (13 October), the pair were quizzed about the comments by host and former pro Janette Manrara.

“You were both saying you wanted to bring romance to the floor and I think you really did because Kai you said this at the end of the performance,” she said, before the clip was shown.

Manrara then asked if the pair had found that they were “getting a bit of a deeper connection in this partnership” while dramatically winking in a nod to the reports of flirting between the pair.

Laughing in response, Widdrington said: “I think that was all down to just the tough, tough week that we had.

“The fact that we got to the end of the performance and it was flawless and you smashed it and you did all the lifts brilliant, did all the technique perfect. We were both just relieved, you were just gripping onto my neck.”

Odudu, who laughed throughout Widdrington’s comments, added that she was thinking “don’t let go” during the dance’s final moments.

The couple’s next dance will be a Samba to Camila Cabello’s latest single “Don’t Go Yet”.

However, the forthcoming show will be without Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, after the comic was forced to withdraw from the competition due to ill health.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 16 October at 7pm on BBC One.