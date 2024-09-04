Strictly release launch trailer featuring Amy Dowden for highly anticipated return

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The first trailer for the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing has been released as the nation’s favourite dance show gears up for its return on Saturday 14 September.

In the clip, the show’s professional dancers perform a fun footwork routine encouraging everyone to get aboard the Strictly bus, which will officially open the doors to the 22nd series of the show with a bang later this month.

Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, the trailer and launch show number that will be performed in the studio is a medley of: “We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)” by Vengaboys, “Baby Baby” by Corona” “Pump Up The Jam” + “Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)” by Technotronic, “Absolutely Everybody” by Vanessa Amarosi, “Get Ready For This” by 2 Unlimited, “Saturday Night” by Whigfield, “Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit)” by Gina G and “5,6,7,8” + “Stomp” by Steps.

The celebrity contestants on this year’s show are Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson.

As well as confirming who the celebrity’s professional dance partners will be, the launch will also celebrate Amy Dowden’s return with a special quickstep group routine featuring the show’s professional dancers.

The Welsh ballroom dancer, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, was too ill to compete in last year’s series as she recovered from treatment for stage three breast cancer.

In May 2023, the dancer found a lump in her breast the day before her Maldives honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment in those nine months and was eventually told she had “no evidence of disease” in February.

Strictly 2024 - trailer

This year’s series will be the most accessible yet for audiences, with live signing for the first time available on BBC iPlayer and Red Button. This, alongside audio description and subtitling, means that more people will be able to get involved, vote and enjoy the action during the live Saturday night show, the Sunday results show, the launch episode, the Christmas special and the upcoming 20th anniversary programme.