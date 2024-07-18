Support truly

Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has admitted to kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals last year.

“There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right,” Di Prima’s spokesman, Mark Borkowski, told BBC News on Thursday (18 July). “And he knows that.

“He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

A video of the incident is believed to have been brought to the attention of theBBClast week, leading to Di Prima’s axing from the show last week. The footage has not been made public, and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown.

Di Prima “does remember that he was pushing [McDermott] quite hard” in training on the day in question, Borkowski said.

“But he doesn’t recognise some of the issues surrounding it,” he added, referring to reports that Di Prima “spat” on McDermott.

“The descriptions of what is being commented online, and how he remembers it, are not aligned,” he said.

The spokesman added that it was “absolute rubbish” that a single incident was typical of what went on during “weeks and weeks of training”.

There is also “lots of evidence” of Di Prima and McDermott “having a huge amount of fun together through this process”, he said.

The news comes after a third Strictly Come Dancing star was named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly’ in 2023 ( BBC )

The investigation was launched after Sherlock star Amanda Abbington raised concerns about the alleged behaviour of her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, which led to the pro departing the series earlier this year. Abbington said her time on the show was “tough” and “horrible”.

According to reports, the third professional dancer who is reported to have been highlighted is not on the current line-up for the new series, which is set to begin in September.

“A professional’s name has come up, alongside Giovanni and Graziano,” a source told The Sun.

“He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest. Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to.

“A dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC. What is becoming clear is that there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training.”

The source also suggested that this third professional was flagged by either their celebrity partner or members of the production team.

Di Prima’s behaviour had been highlighted by members of the show’s production team, with McDermott revealing that she initially stayed quiet due to “victim-blaming” fears.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice have both left ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

McDermott, the documentary presenter who shot to fame on Love Island, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (16 July): “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

The BBC told The Independent: “As we told The Sun, we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly.”

Di Prima attributed his off-screen behaviour to his “intense passion and determination to win”, adding: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

A result of the investigaton is that chaperones will now oversee all rehearsals going forward.