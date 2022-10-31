Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing fans have claimed that Sunday (30 October) night’s elmination was “unfair” on one contestant.

EastEnders star James Bye was the latest celebrity to hand in their dancing shoes after he found himself in the bottom two with singer Fleur East.

Strictly fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the result and claimed the actor was stitched up by his song choice and costume.

James and professional partner Amy Dowden danced the Charleston to “Bumble Bee” by LaVern Baker, complete with bee costumes, for a Halloween-themed show. The relevence of the choices, however, left some fans confused.

“I think James was ill-served by the song and theme this week. The bumblebee thing is ridiculous and not at all Halloween and nobody knows the song,” wrote one viewer.

“I do feel sorry for James and Amy... they were given an awful song, weak choreography and poor costume,” shared another.

“I really don’t get what this bee routine from James and Amy has to do with Halloween? The song isn’t that great either, not surprised they’re in the bottom two this week,” wrote someone else.

“Not very Halloweeny, James has been a bit short-changed here,” claimed another fan.

Bye and partner Amy Dowden (BBC/Guy Levy)

During his exit speech, Bye said: “All I could do was go out there and do my best.

“I’m dancing against Fleur East. I went out there and give it my best but she was phenomenal, so I was up against it anyway.

“I had the best time on the show, I’ve got a friend for life, all I can do is thank the family and I have a new family now.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.