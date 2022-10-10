Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Flashdance star Jennifer Beals has given Jayde Adams’ Strictly Come Dancing performance from Movie Week her seal of approval.

During Saturday (8 October) night’s cinema-themed special, the stand-up comedian performed a Cha Cha Cha to Irene Cara’s “What A Feeling” from the Eighties classic.

Dressed in black leotards and legwarmers, Adams and her partner Karen Hauer received their highest mark of the series so far for the dance. You can find the full week three leaderboard here.

On social media, viewers shared their love for the performance, with one fan writing: “The positive messaging that you are sending out to women (& men) of all shapes and sizes is off the charts. You are what will be the memory of Strictly ‘22. Awesome!”

Replying to Adams on Twitter, Beals wrote: “Bravissima!”, along with an emoji of a bouquet of flowers.

In response, Adams tweeted: “I stared at this for about 10 mins, motionless. Jennifer Beals from Flashdance and The L Word has sent me a tweet! LIFE MADE. I’m dead. Dead. Dead. Dead.”

Movie Week saw Tyler West rise to the top of the leaderboard after scoring two 10s, while Tony Adams sunk to the bottom.

However, viewers were shocked when Fleur East and Richie Anderson found themselves in the bottom two.

The judges voted to save Fleur, but head judge Shirley Ballas said her vote would have gone to Richie, leading fans to say that she should be “removed” from the panel.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 15 October at 6.30pm on BBC One.