The launch date for the 2022 season of Strictly Come Dancing has been postponed as part of the special programme schedule in place marking the royal mourning period.

Since the death of the Queen at the age of 96 on Thursday (8 September), the BBC has adhered to an altered broadcasting schedule.

On Tuesday (13 September), it was announced that the launch of the flagship dance competition would not go ahead on Saturday 17 September, as originally planned.

Now, the launch show (in which the celebrities are partnered with the professional dancers) will air on Friday 23 September. The first live show will air on Saturday 24 September.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, special programming and news coverage continues,” reads an official message on the corporation’s website.

Other programmes affected include the final of Celebrity Masterchef, which will air on Thursday 22 September, and the launch of the Keeley Hawes-led drama, Crossfire, which will begin on Tuesday 20 September.

Ahead of Strictly’s relaunch, a trailer for the season was released last week. It shows the professional dancers, including Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice and Nancy Xu, dancing through quiet streets while a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” plays.

Having aired since 2004, this year’s Strictly will mark its 20th season.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.