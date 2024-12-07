Strictly Come Dancing live: Pete Wicks appeals for support ahead of show’s semi-final tonight
Wicks has received mounting backlash for making it so far in the competition
The Strictly Come Dancing final is now just days away as the final contestants battle it out this week in the show’s semi-final.
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley topped the leaderboard last episode for the second week running thanks to their Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from Mary Poppins. Second place was tied, with both Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, landing 38 points for their routines.
But it was Gladiator star Montell Douglas and her dance partner Johannes Radebe who were eliminated from the competition. The controversial result led Towie’s Pete Wicks to wonder if viewers were playing a “cruel joke” on him and partner Jowita Przystal.
Wicks has reached out to fans on social media for their support after mounting backlash about him still being in the competition despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard.
In a post on his Instagram, Wicks and Przystal are seen looking forlorn along with the caption: “Today is semi-finals day. It’s been 12 weeks of hard work, ups and downs...can we do the unthinkable? We would love your support tonight.”
Meanwhile, audiences were left frustrated after feeling that comedian Chris McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell had been under-marked.
The show starts at 6.30pm on BBC One tonight. Another celebrity will leave the competition on Sunday (8 December) night’s results show, which airs on BBC One at 7.20pm.
Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard scores from Week 11
“Musicals Week” saw the six couples perform a variety of routines to famous tunes from stage musicals, while the professional dancers opened the show with a number from Little Shop of Horrors.
The performances saw Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance a Quickstep to You’re The Top” from Anything Goes, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley dance a Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins.
Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard scores from week 11 of the competition
Recapping how the judges marked the remaining six couples
