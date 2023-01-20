Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Craig Revel Horwood has questioned Hamza Yassin’s Strictly Come Dancing win.

The judge shared his candid views on the subject while discussing the BBC competition’s latest series on Magic Radio.

Wildlife presenter Yassin was announced as the latest winner of Strictly in December 2022, and he beat Helen Skelton and Fleur East to take home the Glitterball trophy.

However, Horwood believes that, while Yassin “did an absolutely spectacular job”, East should have won the series.

“Fleur, can I say this on Magic, darling? She was robbed,” he told presenters Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott.

“There you go – that’s just me,” he continued.

“I mean, I absolutely love Fleur. For me, in the final, anyone could have won. I think Hamza did an absolutely spectacular job and he had all the audience behind him, which is really important as well.

“But I thought Fleur really came out of her shell and she was absolutely extraordinary. And I’m not just saying that!”

He then named Ann Widdecombe as his favourite Strictly contestant in the history of the show.

“I’m going to say this because it was so much fun – it’s actually a video I keep looking at over and over and over again – Ann Widdecombe.”

Ann Widdecombe appeared on ‘Strictly’ in

He added: “Ann Widdecombe wins in that yellow outfit hands down. She is sort of what the show is about, so that’s a great question… there’s been so many fantastic people.”

The politician appeared on the show in 2010, and was that year’s “joke” contestant.