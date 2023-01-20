Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Fleur was robbed:’ Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood questions Hamza Yassin’s Strictly win

’There you go – that’s just me,’ judge candidly said

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 20 January 2023 08:00
Comments
Hamza Yassin hugs Jowita Przystal after winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Craig Revel Horwood has questioned Hamza Yassin’s Strictly Come Dancing win.

The judge shared his candid views on the subject while discussing the BBC competition’s latest series on Magic Radio.

Wildlife presenter Yassin was announced as the latest winner of Strictly in December 2022, and he beat Helen Skelton and Fleur East to take home the Glitterball trophy.

However, Horwood believes that, while Yassin “did an absolutely spectacular job”, East should have won the series.

“Fleur, can I say this on Magic, darling? She was robbed,” he told presenters Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott.

Recommended

“There you go – that’s just me,” he continued.

“I mean, I absolutely love Fleur. For me, in the final, anyone could have won. I think Hamza did an absolutely spectacular job and he had all the audience behind him, which is really important as well.

“But I thought Fleur really came out of her shell and she was absolutely extraordinary. And I’m not just saying that!”

He then named Ann Widdecombe as his favourite Strictly contestant in the history of the show.

“I’m going to say this because it was so much fun – it’s actually a video I keep looking at over and over and over again – Ann Widdecombe.”

Ann Widdecombe appeared on ‘Strictly’ in

Recommended

He added: “Ann Widdecombe wins in that yellow outfit hands down. She is sort of what the show is about, so that’s a great question… there’s been so many fantastic people.”

The politician appeared on the show in 2010, and was that year’s “joke” contestant.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in