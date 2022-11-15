Sue Baker death: Top Gear presenter dies aged 67
Baker appeared on more than 100 episodes of the BBC show
Related video: Scientists reveal the gut symptoms that could 'sound the alarm' years before developing motor neurone disease
Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has died aged 67 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
Baker’s family confirmed the news of her death in a statement issued on Monday (14 November).
“It is with very great sadness that we share the news of Sue’s passing,” the statement said.
“A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy.”
Baker died on Monday morning (14 November) with “family around her”.
Baker’s family went on to describe her as a “talented and prolific writer, a charismatic presenter, and a passionate animal lover” who was “admired and respected by all who knew her”.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND [motor neurone disease],” they said.
Motor neurone disease is a condition that progressively affects parts of the nervous system, including the brain.
Baker was one of the original presenters of Top Gear, joining the series in 1980. She appeared on more than 100 episodes of the popular programme until 1991.
She also served as the Observer’s motoring editor for 13 years, exiting her role in 1995.
As per The Guardian, Baker set up and ran the Motor Racing News Service, based at the Kent motor racing track Brands Hatch. She also worked for Saga Magazine, and as a freelance writer.
Following news of her death, tributes have been paid on social media.
The Guild of Motoring Writers – of which Baker was vice preseint and former chair – called her a “pioneer for women in automotive journalism”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies