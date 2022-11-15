Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has died aged 67 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Baker’s family confirmed the news of her death in a statement issued on Monday (14 November).

“It is with very great sadness that we share the news of Sue’s passing,” the statement said.

“A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy.”

Baker died on Monday morning (14 November) with “family around her”.

Baker’s family went on to describe her as a “talented and prolific writer, a charismatic presenter, and a passionate animal lover” who was “admired and respected by all who knew her”.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND [motor neurone disease],” they said.

Motor neurone disease is a condition that progressively affects parts of the nervous system, including the brain.

Baker was one of the original presenters of Top Gear, joining the series in 1980. She appeared on more than 100 episodes of the popular programme until 1991.

She also served as the Observer’s motoring editor for 13 years, exiting her role in 1995.

As per The Guardian, Baker set up and ran the Motor Racing News Service, based at the Kent motor racing track Brands Hatch. She also worked for Saga Magazine, and as a freelance writer.

Following news of her death, tributes have been paid on social media.

The Guild of Motoring Writers – of which Baker was vice preseint and former chair – called her a “pioneer for women in automotive journalism”.