Susanna Reid had a moment of confusion during Monday’s edition (22 May) of Good Morning Britain, after Richard Arnold used an unusual turn of phrase.

The ITV news discussion programme featured a discussion about the possibility of a One Direction reunion, which would the group’s seven-year hiatus to an end.

Recent reports claim that Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have contributed to a track for Liam Payne’s forthcoming second album, sparking hopes that all five members are on the way to making music again.

However, Arnold, who serves as the show’s entertainment correspondent, warned people not to get too excited about the news.

As of yet, the “Night Changes” pop stars have not made any major moves towards getting back into the recording studio again as a five-piece – Zayn Malik and Harry Styles have not joined their former bandmates.

As Reid expressed her excitement at the prospect of a reunion, Arnold told her to “cool your sheets” – a phrase best attributed to Robin Williams’s classic character, Mrs Doubtfire, from the 1993 film of the same name.

In the scene, Mrs Doubtfire tells Miranda: “Let your sheets cool down before you bring someone else into the bed.” Williams’ character was concerned about Miranda, his ex-wife, going on a date with Stu (Pierce Brosnan).

Reid was clearly unfamiliar with the reference as she responded with an uncertain facial expression, as if she feared Arnold had said something rude.

Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold (ITV)

After Arnold explained where the phrase was from, he went on to reveal that there is some hope for the band to discuss a reunion further in their new WhatsApp group chat.

“Don’t worry, because Liam has revealed that all five members have just started a new group chat!” he explained.

The fun exchange happened shortly before the return of This Morning to screens, after Phillip Schofield’s sudden exit was announced on Saturday (20 May).

The long-running ITV host quit the mid-morning magazine programme after 21 years of hosting after rumours of a feud with co-presenter Holly Willoughby began dominating the headlines.

In his statement, Schofield wrote: “I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Willoughby will continue to host with other regular presenters on the programme.

You can follow along with live updates here.